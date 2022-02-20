Johnny Walker has spoken out for the first time since he was sensationally knocked out by Jamahal Hill in the UFC Vegas 48 main event.

Walker was clipped with a right hand to the top of the head that sent him tumbling in round one. Hill followed up with a big ground strike, but it was unnecessary as the Brazilian was sleeping.

Bro why’d he fall like a cartoon character 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NaJusGutFW — UFC Lemon Man 🍋🏝 (@KenTheLemon) February 20, 2022

Post-fight, Walker took to social media to reassure his fans that he is feeling fine despite being viciously knocked out just a few hours earlier.

“What’s up guys? I’m OK, just a little cut here,” Walker said. “I sleep in the fight, so something happened wrong.

“I’m with my coach, my manager, a lot of pizza. I’m OK, let’s eat and be happy and go to the next one.”

What’s Next For Johnny Walker?

Walker has now lost back-to-back fights as well as four of his last five bouts. The 29-year-old appears to be struggling with the step up in competition and must drop down his level of opponent for the next one.

The SBG student impressively ran through three lower-level UFC light-heavyweight to earn himself a reputation as one of the most fearsome KO artists on the roster. Walker will be hoping to rediscover the form that made him such an exciting prospect for so many MMA fans.

Who do you want to see Johnny Walker fight next?

