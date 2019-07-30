Johnny Walker Responds To Corey Anderson UFC 244 Callout: ‘Let’s Dance Together’

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is certainly receptive to a fight with Corey Anderson.

Anderson recently called out Walker for a fight at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, New York on November 2.

“Wanted to dethrone the “King”, they want me to derail a train, Johnny Walker thinks he’s ready for the big leagues, time to roll out the red carpet. You want the sauce?! Meet me in the land of opportunity, NYC, MSG, Nov 2nd,” Anderson wrote on Twitter.

Walker would respond to the tweet soon after:

Let's dance together, and have a little fun, LHW needs a new king .🤭✌ — Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) July 30, 2019

It certainly looks like this fight will happen next. Walker has already spoken of Anderson as a potential opponent before, and recently posted on Instagram about fight news coming soon:

Anderson is riding a three-fight winning streak, most recently outpointing Ilir Latifi. Walker, meanwhile, is 3-0 in the UFC since debuting last year with all his wins coming via knockout.

One can imagine the winner of such a bout would undoubtedly be the next contender to challenge Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title.

Do you think this fight will happen? Who takes it?