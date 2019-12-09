Johnny Walker Reportedly Considering Move To Tristar Gym With Firas Zahabi

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker could move to Tristar gym for his next fight camp.

Walker enjoyed a meteoric rise since debuting for the promotion in 2018. However, his most recent outing saw him suffer a shock first-round TKO defeat to Corey Anderson at UFC 244 last month.

Wanting to return to action as soon as possible, the Brazilian is looking to compete at UFC Brasilia which takes place March 14 with Nikita Krylov being a rumored opponent. And to further boost his chances of returning to the win column, he is reportedly in talks with Firas Zahabi about holding his camp at Tristar.

“Spoke to Firas Zahabi (@Firas_Zahabi) this morning,” Okamoto tweeted. “He told me he’s been talking to Johnny Walker (@Johnnywalkermma) about holding his next camp at Tristar in Montreal. Interesting move for the 205er.”

Zahabi, of course, is the head coach of Tristar in Montreal who has trained the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald. Kevin Lee made the full-time move there recently and the result was a first-round knockout of Gregor Gillespie last month.

Training under Zahabi could see Walker go up another level.

What do you think of Walker training under Zahabi at Tristar?