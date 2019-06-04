Johnny Walker Medically Cleared To Make UFC Return

Spread the word!













Rising UFC light heavyweight prospect Johnny Walker has been medically cleared to make his UFC return.

Walker’s manager, Lucas Lutkus, confirmed the news to ESPN. Lutkus suggested the Brazilian is eying a September return, but no opponent has been finalized as of this writing:

“A top-10 fighter is what we have been talking with the UFC about,” Lutkus said. “He is No. 10 now with (Alexander) Gustafsson and (Jimi) Manuwa retired, so it is what makes sense.

“Honestly, Johnny will take on any name offered. Be it a vet like Glover (Teixeira) or a prospect like (Dominick) Reyes or (Aleksander) Rakic, he loves every possibility of matchup.”

Walker hasn’t competed since his 36-second knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov back in March. While he managed to get through the fight unscathed, it was his post-fight celebration that did him in. Walker attempted to do the worm and injured his shoulder in the process.

It was initially expected that he would be able to avoid surgery, but the UFC insisted he get the operation to ensure the injury doesn’t happen again.

Walker was rehabbing the injury in Thailand, as well as the UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas recently. It will be interesting to see who the 27-year-old is matched-up with upon his return.