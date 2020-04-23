John Makdessi Rips Michael Bisping For Biased Commentary at UFC Brasilia

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight John Makdessi has accused Michael Bisping of being biased while calling his most recent fight against Francisco Trinaldo.

Madkdessi believes a business deal gone sour is the reason Bisping was so negative towards his fighting style during his fight with Trinaldo at UFC Brasilia. He lost the bout via unanimous decision, snapping a three-fight winning run dating back to 2016. Speaking to FanSided about the fight, Bisping’s commentary, and their previous business dealings, he said.

“He’s one of the fighters that was accusing me of stealing money. He was commentating. So once I got back home. I watched the fight, and I heard his commentary, talking about a lot of things that made no sense. I just find it very funny how a guy like that … he wasn’t the smartest fighter. He took a lot of damage, he took a lot of shots. And I’m very surprised by how he’s commentating. Especially when he was doing the commentary of my flight, you know, I found it funny how he said I was running away, but any intelligent person understands. When you look at my fight, you understand why I was moving a lot, because he was very aggressive. He was coming forward. So, as a counter fighter, I was just being the smartest fighter, I would move away from him to keep my distance, but also having an 80 percent torn ACL. So, all things considering, I find it very unfortunate that Michael Bisping of all people, was doing the commentary and by the way, when he was talking, you could tell he has a grudge against me.

“The fighters, they said I stole money from them, which obviously was false. I had nothing to do with the finances, I was just a name on the paper. Straight up, if he reads this interview. He has more money than me, guaranteed and I never took his f–king money. If anything, being a part of Fear the Fighter, having my name on as one of the owners, was one of my biggest learning mistakes because I trusted the people. I trust in others to run a business and I took that gamble. But, call me a stealer, call me a thief, he’s incompetent. He sucks, he’s not even good at commentary.”

Do you think Michael Bisping was biased in his commentary towards John Makdessi at UFC Brasilia?