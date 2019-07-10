John Lineker Open To ‘Superfight’ With Demetrious Johnson At ONE Championship

Spread the word!













New ONE Championship signee John Lineker is willing to face Demetrious Johnson should their paths cross in Asia.

Lineker was recently released by the UFC after pulling out of his short-notice fight with Rob Font at UFC Greenville last month. With no shortage of suitors, he was promptly signed by ONE Championship, where he will now be able to legally knee grounded opponents.

“I’m really happy to sign with ONE,” Lineker told MMA Fighting. “I believe I’ll be very welcome there. They love strikers over there in Asia, so it’s gonna be a great new home for me. I’m happy and excited.

“I’m a brawler, you know? I love this stuff [different ruleset allowing knees to grounded opponent]. The more exciting, the better. It’s going to be really exciting to fight there.”

One matchup that was not possible before was a fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson was the former flyweight king in the UFC, but while Lineker used to compete in that weight class, he regularly missed weight and moved up to bantamweight.

But given the Asian promotion’s weight classes being above the traditional ones, meaning flyweights compete at 135 pounds, Lineker is open to facing “Mighty Mouse,” who signed with ONE last year:

“If they want to make this superfight, I’m here,” Lineker added. “I’m here to fight him. It’s going to be the opportunity that I didn’t have before. Finally.”

Lineker has won eight of his last 10 fights. However, his last outing was a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen back in April.

Are you down to see Demetrious Johnson vs. John Lineker? Who wins that fight?