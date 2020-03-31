John Kavanagh Hints At Conor McGregor Being Possible Tony Ferguson Opponent

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson may have another potential opponent to fight at UFC 249 on April 18 in Conor McGregor.

The UFC is currently scrambling to find “El Cucuy” a new opponent following the news on Monday that Khabib Nurmagomedov would be stuck in Russia due to a cross-border travel ban that was enforced starting from that day.

Justin Gaethje has reportedly been offered to Ferguson since, though there is no news on whether either one has accepted or is willing to face the other. Dustin Poirier has also offered to step in and face Ferguson.

And when ESPN’s Ariel Helwani made a poll on Twitter on Tuesday asking what fans would do if they were Ferguson, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh replied.

“Maybe there’s a third option…”

maybe there's a third option… — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

Kavanagh, of course, is hinting that McGregor could step in to face Ferguson. But whether that actually happens remains to be seen.

McGregor is currently in Ireland and has been a strong advocate of social distancing and a lockdown in his home country amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is also highly unlikely the UFC will get him to fight on short notice given his star power.

But if the Irishman is willing to fight, that would be a different story.

Do you think McGregor will step in on short notice? Or is Kavanagh just trying to get wind fans up?