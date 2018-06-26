John Kavanagh: Conor McGregor Should Fight ‘Homer Simpson Head’ Nate Diaz Next

Nate Diaz should be the next opponent for Conor McGregor according to his longtime trainer.

McGregor’s trainer John Kavanagh has been campaigning for this fight to happen for a third time for some time now.

He has changed his tune about this potential third showdown between the two highest pay-per-view drawing stars that the promotion has under contract and are allowed to compete now.

Fight fans have not seen Diaz compete inside of the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Kavanagh elaborated on his belief that this fight should happen next when he joined fight analyst Robin Black onstage at the Liberty Hall in Dublin, Ireland last Friday to take fan questions.

According to Kavanagh, he stated that scoring a win over Diaz was even more satisfying that raising a UFC title.

“Nate Diaz is my favourite fight, by the way,” Kavanagh said (transcript courtesy of MMANytt). “If I could pick a fight for the next one it would be that trilogy. I realise it’s not the fan-favourite. The fan favourite without a close second is the Khabib fight, but for me, it’s the Nate Diaz rematch and I think the Khabib fight is a lot more straight forward.” “For me, he had already lost to him, it’s a bigger guy, Conor’s skill set is shutting people’s consciousness off and he’s impossible – a freaking Homer Simpson head, he just keeps moving forward,” Kavanagh said. “Conor’s bravery in it [the fight], I’ve seen Conor fight a lot of people that he’s able to walk through and that’s great, it’s fun and you raise a belt, but it doesn’t it doesn’t really excite me that much, not really. But that fight, if you’d been around him, by the time he’d got backstage [after losing the first Diaz fight], we were watching that night, and then the next morning he was not off the phone until Lorenzo and Dana said that would be his next fight.”