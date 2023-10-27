John Fury calls out Mike Tyson for boxing match: ‘I’m not saying I can beat you, but I’ll fight you’

John Fury calls out Mike Tyson to a fight multiple times during a press conference between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

With a Fury fight week, it usually comes with some sort of oddity and headline grabbing moments. While Fury himself is no stranger to kicking-off, it’s his father John who has recently been the one stealing some of the shine.

A former professional boxer and bare knuckle fighter, the head of the Fury clan has been around the fight game for a very long time. He is loud, brash and confrontational – becoming bare chested and shouting threats on several occasions. Fury if often a integral part of his sons teams, accompanying them during fight week.

John Fury calls out Mike Tyson

Even in Saudi Arabia for his sons fight against Ngannou, Fury’s tune has not changed. He would go after former undisputed heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, several times.

Tyson is currently helping Nganou prepare for his clash against Fury, much to the displeasure of team Gypsy King.

“John Fury only fears one person and he’s not even of this world and that’s god almighty. Here I am! Any man alive wants to fight John Fury, I’m here ready to go! Mike Tyson what, have you got to say to that my brother,” Fury exclaimed. (H/T MMA News)

“Let me tell you my brother, the world is going to see what’s going to happen to your man. Your man will get his head boxed off and stopped at will, don’t you worry about that, and if I’m wrong, me and you will fight straight after.”

“Ngannou, can’t beat me pal and I’m useless, but I’ll tell you what I have, I’ve got a world class heart,” Fury continued. “I’m not saying I can beat this great man, I’m not saying I can beat ya Mike, but I’ll fight ya and do the best I can pal because that’s what me mother bred, a fighting man and you’ve got to respect that.”

What do you make of John Fury?