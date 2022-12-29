John Dodson claims he could have landed UFC flyweight title before Henry Cejudo: ‘That could have been me’

Former UFC flyweight title challenger, John Dodson claims he likely could have finally struck gold following the trade containing two-time foe, Demetrious Johnson back in 2018, preventing a double-champion reign of the retired, Henry Cejudo.

Dodson, who challenged for undisputed UFC flyweight gold back in both 2013 and 2015, dropped a pair of unanimous decision losses to Kentucky fan-favorite, Johnson, before eventually departing the UFC back in 2020.

In his final Octagon appearance, the New Mexico veteran dropped a unanimous judging loss to the now-#3 ranked bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili, following a 2016 return to the bantamweight limit.

Competing recently in a winning effort over fellow Octagon veteran, Francisco Rivera back in April where he landed a unanimous decision win in New Orleans, Dodson is set to feature at this weekend’s co-promoted event between Bellator MMA and Rizin FF, taking on Hideo Tokoro at the flyweight limit.

John Dodson admits he likely could have taken UFC flyweight gold eventually

Reflecting on his flyweight division departure following his loss to Johnson back in 2015, Dodson claimed he likely could have eventually landed Octagon spoils instead of former duel-weight champion and Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo.

“Looking back on my fight career, I’m one of the best flyweights in the world,” John Dodson said on Rizin FF’s YouTube channel. “Henry Cejudo sealed the 125lbs title after I vacated the division, and that could have been me.”

“I’m seeing myself still being in the top three and being the best flyweight in the entire world,” John Dodson explained. “So I’m going to out there and show the rest of the world that I still can do it.”

Winning The Ultimate Fighter 14 back in 2011 with a finale victory over former two-time bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw, Dodson also holds notable victories over the likes of Jussier Formiga, John Moraga, Manvel Gamburyan, Eddie Wineland, Pedro Munhoz, and Nathaniel Wood, however, his triumph over Dillashaw remains a standout moment for him.

“Knocking out T.J. Dillashaw was a phenomenal thing because I got to ahead and introduce the world to the brutal capabilities that I have and (my) unique personality,” Dodson explained. “Then also the first one with Demetrious Johnson, I went toe-to-toe with the world’s greatest fighter and I looked pretty much equal to him.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)