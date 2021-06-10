UFC commentator Joe Rogan is concerned for former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley ahead of his boxing debut against YouTuber turned Boxer Jake Paul later this summer.

Woodley and Paul are scheduled to face off in the boxing ring on August 28th in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. This will be Woodley’s first professional boxing match of his combat sports career and first fight since his split from the UFC.

Paul has made a name for himself in the Boxing world following his first-round knockout over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren earlier this year. Despite Woodley being Paul’s toughest test to date, Rogan says Woodley shouldn’t overlook Paul despite his limited sample size in the world of combat sports.

“If you look at that Nate Robinson fight — I know Nate Robinson didn’t know what he was doing — but the way he landed those punches, he cracked him and knocked him out moving backward,” Rogan said of Paul on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “He can move backward and then plant. Jake throws things straight and hard. They’re much more dangerous.”

“Woodley punches really fucking hard and when he doesn’t have to worry about wrestling, doesn’t have to worry about getting as tired, and can pick his shots, he’ll be the most dangerous guy Jake Paul has ever fought. But, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he wins. I think Jake Paul can fucking box.”

Before his release from the UFC, Woodley had lost four straight fights which included losing his welterweight belt at UFC 235 against Kamaru Usman. Most recently, Woodley suffered a submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260.

Despite his most recent struggles, the 39-year-old Woodley is still one of the most accomplished welterweights in UFC history. He successfully defended the welterweight title four times and has earned seven wins by knockout over his MMA career.

There’s no question that Woodley will be the toughest test of Paul’s boxing career to date, but what remains uncertain is which Woodley we’ll see in the boxing ring; the version who dominated as the welterweight champion, or the one who is on a troublesome losing streak.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s comments regarding the upcoming Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing match?