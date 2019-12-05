Joe Rogan Explains Why Jorge Masvidal Should Fight Usman vs. Covington Winner Next

Spread the word!













Whatever Jorge Masvidal does next, it’s bound to be huge. However, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan knows exactly what he wants to see next from “Gamebred.”

Taking to his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan discussed all the likely scenarios for Masvidal. In Rogan’s opinion, he thinks Masvidal should fight the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for the welterweight title. Usman vs. Covington headlines UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) on December 14. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I see why he would say that but I think it would be a real shame if right now in his prime of primes, he didn’t fight for the title,” Rogan said. “I just feel like he’s so close. He’s huge right now.”

Then, Rogan was asked by guest and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub if he wants to see Masvidal fight Nick Diaz or Conor McGregor next. However, Rogan seems dead set on seeing the Floridian fight for gold.

“No,” Rogan said. “Well, I wanna see first no matter what Colby and Usman. Yes, super excited about that. Once that’s done, I want Masvidal to fight for the title whoever’s got the belt. I think if Masvidal and Nick Diaz don’t fight on the undercard, I don’t even know if they actually made that. I have no idea.

“If they do make that fight happen, I mean of course I’m gonna be excited to see it. Of course, but my thoughts are that right now we’re experiencing Masvidal in this very strange zone where you see fighters enter into it whether it’s through this rededication or refocusing of his intent and his discipline.”

Do you think Masvidal should fight the winner of Usman vs. Covington next?