Joe Rogan discusses the talent he sees in Khamzat Chimaev: “Ragdolls people and talks sh*t while he’s doing it.”

Commentator Joe Rogan recently discussed how much of a monster Khamzat Chimaev is in the UFC. Rogan has been cage-side for decades are recognizes talent when he sees it.

On his podcast, Rogan attempted to explain his point of view on ‘Borz’ Chimaev with Dave Portnoy. Joe Rogan said:

“Literally the best wrestler in the division who’s a f*ckin’ motherf*cker. That guy is a motherf*cker. Khamzat ragdolls people and talks sh*t while he’s doing it. He picked up Li Jingliang and carried him to Dana White while he was talking sh*t.”

Khamzat Chimaev is a growing star in the UFC’s welterweight and middleweight divisions. This Swedish-Russian fighter has an undefeated record with notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, Jingliang, and others.

Joe Rogan on his post-fight interview with Khamzat Chimaev

Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently reflected on a post-fight interview he had with UFC star Khamzat Chimaev.

On his podcast, alongside Dave Portnoy, Joe Rogan explained how his primary role in the post-fight interview is to help the fighter shine in the spotlight. However, he was struggling with ‘Borz’ Chimaev due to how much the Swedish-Russian fighter missed weight the day before.

Chimaev is on his way to a title shot in the UFC title but missed the 170 weight limit by a whopping 8.5 lbs. Rogan explained:

“I was in a situation where I wanted to praise Khamzat because he just rag-dolled Kevin Holland in one of the most spectacular performances of the year … But also, he weighed in eight and a half pounds overweight. He f*cked up the entire promotion.”

See the full discussion on his podcast below: