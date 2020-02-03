Joe Rogan Shows Off Ripped Physique After New Carnivore Diet (Video)

Spread the word!













Joe Rogan is looking phenomenal after just one month of the carnivore diet. Rogan, who has been keeping fans updated on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, has only been eating meat for the past month.

In a video on his Instagram page, the longtime UFC commentator revealed he lost 12 pounds on the diet, gained a lot of energy, and even lost his belly fat and love handles. Rogan added that he’s unsure if he’ll continue to stay on the diet, but he does feel the best he ever has in a long time.

“So, I did the carnivore diet for all of January,” Rogan said. “I lost 12 pounds, gained a ton of energy – my energy levels were completely flat the whole month. No ups and downs from crashing after eating. I had a belly, a lot of people made fun of me, fat-shamed me. I lost all my fat, I lost all the belly, I lost my love handles.

“I don’t know if I’m going to keep eating like this, but it was tremendously beneficial. And, I also have an autoimmune disorder, it’s called vitiligo, and my vitiligo improved. I had a bunch of white spots fill in, so I don’t know. I went into this thing thinking this carnivore diet was whacky, and I probably think it’s nonsense, but it’s as good as I’ve felt in a long time. And it’s just one month.”

“Carnivore diet update: lost 12 pounds, feel amazing. Lots of aches and pains went away, and I have improvements in my vitiligo. I’m impressed. I haven’t decided if I’m going to keep eating like this but this month was very beneficial. Edit: the explosive uber diarrhea stopped around 2 weeks in. It’s been totally normal last two weeks. Shout out to @whoop too for sponsoring the podcast and creating a dope fitness tracker!”

Stephen A. Smith better watch out, because Rogan feels like a new man.

What do you think about Rogan’s new physique?