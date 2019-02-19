Joe Rogan Says Francis Ngannou Is ‘Scariest Guy He’s Ever Seen’

Joe Rogan says UFC heavyweight title contender Francis Ngannou is one of the scariest guys he’s ever seen. This is an interesting comment made by the longtime UFC color commentator as he made it after Francis’ latest fight.

In his latest fight, he beat former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 1 by KO in just 26 seconds. The fight took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to this fight, Ngannou rebounded in a big way with a first-round knockout over the formerly surging Curtis Blaydes at November 24’s UFC Beijing.

Rogan talked about his belief while doing a Fight Companion podcast for UFC Phoenix.

“He’s so big, dude,” said Rogan (H/T to MMAFighting) . ”He’s so big and so dangerous. He’s incredible. Cain is one of the best of all time, that’s how good Ngannou is. This is the scariest guy I’ve ever seen. I’m telling you, dude, if that guy keeps learning, and it seems like he had a weird spot, but you know what I really like about that weird spot that he got into? He was honest about it. He said, ‘I carried over fear from my last fight.’ A guy that can look at himself that honestly…”

“Francis is the scariest of all time. The thing about Francis is, he’s learning at this really rapid rate when you look at a guy that’s only been doing it for how many years now? 100 percent training, he’s been fighting for maybe five years. I think five years from the time he learned martial arts. Dude, he’s a movie character.”

