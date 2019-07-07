Joe Rogan Reveals His Four Stars From UFC 239

Spread the word!













Last night’s (Sat. July 6, 2019) UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event provided one of the most entertaining cards in recent memory.

Michael Chiesa established himself as a true player at 170 pounds with a dominant victory over first-ever “Ultimate Fighter” winner Diego Sanchez. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold’s debut at light heavyweight did not go according to plan, as he was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz in vicious fashion.

Also, Jorge Masvidal left almost all combat sports fans’ jaws on the floor when he starched Ben Askren in five seconds with a flying knee. Not only was it the first defeat of Askren’s career, but it marked the fastest knockout in UFC history.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes continued her dominance, as she finished Holly Holm in the first round of their co-main event battle. Nunes actually finished “The Preacher’s Daughter” with her own signature head kick, followed up by some strikes on the ground.

And finally, Jon Jones remains your UFC light heavyweight champion, after surviving a nail-biter against the powerful Thiago Santos in the main event, which “Bones” won via split decision. Speaking after the event, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan gave ESPN his four stars of the night.

Rogan dubbed Jones, Nunes, Masvidal, and Edmen Shahbazyan – who took out Jack Marshman on the early ESPN prelims in impressive fashion – as his four stars of the night. Check out Rogan’s comments here:

What do you think about Rogan’s picks for the four stars of UFC 239?