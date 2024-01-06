Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan reacts to callout from comedian and Film Star katt Williams

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan is ready to welcome iconic comedian Katt Williams onto his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

While appearing on Club Shay Shay with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, Williams vented his frustration over never having been invited onto an episode of Rogan’s show.

“If you were a comedian that cussed, you were ridiculed by the mainstream comedy-geist,” Williams said. “That would be like me being on Joe Rogan. Joe don’t want me on there, I need to be on Shannon. Joe got six comedians that never been funny he wants to push out, but that’s really how it is” (h/t BJPenn.com)

Joe Rogan Would Love to Have Katt Williams on JRE

It didn’t take long for Rogan to offer his reaction online, revealing that Williams is one of his all-time favorite comics and that he would love to have the longtime funnyman on his program.

“I love Katt. He’s one of my favorite comics and I’d love to have him on,” Rogan wrote on X. “We talk about him all the time. If he’s down I’ll make it happen.”

Katt Williams has not yet responded to Rogan’s invite.

Rising to prominence in the early noughties, Williams had four successful HBO specials and spawned a film career in the process, appearing in genre favorites including Friday After Next, Norbit, First Sunday, and Scary Movie 5. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on season two of the FX series Atlanta.