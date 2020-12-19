UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has weighed in on the ongoing beef between Bellator fighter Dillon Danis and internet celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old moved into boxing earlier this year and has quickly amassed a 2-0 record with two knockouts against novice fighters. Paul most recently scores a vicious, highlight-reel knockout against former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Post-fight Paul called out SBG teammates Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. Earlier this week he came after both fighters, firstly making a public fight offer to McGregor of $50 million. A day later he pulled up on Danis who was filming Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, insulted him, and threw water balloons and toilet paper at him.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan reacted to the alteration and predicted Danis would seriously hurt Paul if they had gotten into a street fight

“Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away,” Rogan said. “Why didn’t he get out and fight him?”

“Let me tell you something, Dillon Danis gets ahold of you, you’re either getting your arms broken, you’re neck strangled off—your head’s going to get popped like a zit—[or] he’s going to rip your knees apart,” Rogan said. “There’s not a f**king chance in the world [Paul would beat Danis in a street fight]. Dillon Danis is a world class grappler. Top of the food chain.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Danis is a Bellator prospect and jiu-jitsu black belt who owns a perfect MMA record of 2-0. Both wins have come inside the first round via submission. He last fought in June 2019. In March he underwent a seven-hour reconstructive knee surgery which ruled him out of action in 2020.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Would Dillon Danis do serious damage to Jake Paul in a street fight?