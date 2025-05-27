Joe Rogan picks Merab Dvalishvili to beat Sean O’Malley again in UFC 316 rematch: ‘He’s a f*cking animal’

Veteran color-caller, Joe Rogan has already made his pick for next weekend’s UFC 316 title rematch between bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, and the returning Sean O’Malley — questioning if the latter can mount the challenge in front of him.

Rekindling their rivalry in Newark at the beginning of next month, undisputed bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili defends his crown against the returning O’Malley — whom has been sidelined since their first pairing at Noche UFC last year.

And on that occasion, seeing his breif title run end in rather comprehensive circumstances, Montana striker, O’Malley was beaten over the course of five rounds in a unanimous decision result.

But as for Merab Dvalishvili, the Georgian has been active — returning as recent at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year.

And turning in an impressive judging win once more, the Tbilisi grappler handed the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov his first professional defeat in the sport, launching numerous successful takedown attempts and outstriking the Russian star.

Joe Rogan picks Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 316 title fight win

Just weeks out from the UFC 316 headliner to boot, veteran color-commentary staple, Rogan has made his call on the pairing, describing Dvalishvili as so much of an “animal” — that O’Malley may have found his definite kryptonite.

“The Merab (Dvalishvili) rematch with ‘Suga’ Sean (O’Malley), that’s an interesting fight,” Rogan said on his podcast. “Very interesting fight. I do not know how Suga Sean keeps that guy off of him, but I do like what he’s been doing. Got off social media, stopped smoking weed, just dialed the f*ck in. Got his hip fixed, which was a big problem. There’s a lot of these fighters that take these fights because it’s a lot of money and it’s a big event and they don’t want to cancel and they’ve got a significant injury.

“Sean could not wrestle. Imagine not being able to wrestle in camp and then you’ve got to go face Merab,” Rogan added. “He’s a f*cking animal. That guy is superhuman. There’s no one like him. The cardio that guy has is off the charts. It’s just off the charts. I’ve never seen anything like it. He doesn’t get tired and he’s full gas, no brakes the entire fight. It’s just smothering, overwhelming people. Even Nurmagomedov, who’s also an animal, he couldn’t keep him off of him. This motherf*cker’s crazy.”