Joe Rogan Named Wealthiest Podcaster By Forbes

Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” is undoubtedly one of the most popular in the world.

However, according to a recent report from Forbes, Rogan’s show is the wealthiest in the world. The show, hosted by the longtime UFC commentator, made $30 million in revenue with 190 million downloads per month. That makes “The Joe Rogan Experience” the number one podcast in the world, according to Apple. Now, Forbes has compiled a list of the top five most successful podcasts in the world.

Rogan’s show was ahead of second place by double, as “My Favorite Murder” came in at number two, hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, and brought in $15 million. You can check out the full list below.

Joe Rogan: “The Joe Rogan Experience” — $30 million Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark: “My Favorite Murder” — $15 million Dave Ramsey: “The Dave Ramsey Show” — $10 million Dax Shephard: “Armchair Expert” — $9 million Bill Simmons: “The Bill Simmons Show” — $7 million

Rogan’s podcast is extremely informative and diverse, with a mixture of guests from different backgrounds such as health, mixed martial arts (MMA), boxing, politics, and more. The show also allows fans to keep up with Rogan’s personal life, and his massive gains as he switches up his diet.

What do you make of Rogan being named the wealthiest podcaster by Forbes?