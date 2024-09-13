Joe Rogan outlines why Kamaru Usman deserves a title shot at welterweight: ‘You gotta give it to Kamaru’

Veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan has claimed former undisputed welterweight titleholder, Kamaru Usman should be next in line to challenge newly-minted UFC gold holder, Belal Muhammad — alluding to the fact that the promotion even owes the Auchi native another chance to reclaim gold.

Usman, who retains the number two rank at the welterweight limit despite riding a three-fight losing run, has been sidelined since he featured at the middleweight limit in a short-notice UFC 294 co-main event back in October.

And suffering a third consecutive loss in an impromptu divisional debut, former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman dropped a controversial majority decision defeat to the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev, which followed a prior rematch and subsequent rubber-match title fight loss to former champion, Leon Edwards.

However, amid the ascension of the above-mentioned, Muhammad to the throne at UFC 304 back in July, Usman has emerged as a potential contender to the throne despite his losing skid — as had the unbeaten finishing phenom, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Joe Rogan backs Kamaru Usman to fight for title next

If he were to play matchmaker, however, veteran caller, Rogan claims the promotion should side with a fight between Muhammad and Kamaru Usman first and foremost.

“I think they [the UFC] give him (Belal Muhammad) Kamaru (Usman),” Joe Rogan said on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. “That’s the big money fight. It’s the smart fight. They owe Kamaru for Kamaru taking Khamzat (Chimaev) on 10 days’ notice. And also, a three-rounder instead of a five-rounder when he won the third (round) — it looked to me like he was coming on in the third.”

“He had to figure him out, and also he had to trust his gas tank,” Rogan explained. “The guy trained ten days for one of the scariest motherf*ckers on Earth — on Earth. I say you gotta give it to Kamaru because I think Kamaru earned it from that alone. You don’t have many more years of Kamaru now, he’s like 37. I say give him another shot. Shavkat (Rakhmonov), with every win he’s a legend. Bigger and bigger legend.”