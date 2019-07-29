Joe Rogan Helps Injured Fighter Get Complimentary Medical Treatment

Spread the word!













Joe Rogan is already loved by the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. It’s reasons like these why he’s one of the sport’s most important figures.

Invicta star Miriam Nakamoto recently took to Instagram to reveal that Rogan helped her land complementary medical treatment, and is covering her travel expenses to go receive the treatment. Nakamoto hasn’t fought since 2013 after suffering a significant knee injury following her fight with Lauren Murphy in Invicta.

She shared the following text exchange between herself and Rogan, and posted a lengthy statement regarding Rogan’s generosity and help:

“So …this happened today. I’m struggling to find the words. I’ve been trying to make a comeback for almost 6 years now. I’ve come close a few times. But I kept having difficulty with my knee.

“There’s not much to be down with a grade 3 lesion on a meniscus besides stem cell therapy. I didn’t have $30,000 so I did the best that I could, but I still always came up short. And then this happens today. I’m still in shock. Thank you @joerogan. See you soon Dr. Riordan!”

Perhaps after receiving her treatment, the 42-year-old undefeated kickboxer can return to doing what she loves, thanks to the help of Rogan.

What do you think about Rogan helping Nakamoto out?