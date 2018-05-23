Joe Rogan Gives Brutally Honest Take On CM Punk’s UFC 225 Position

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is known to speak his mind and did just that about CM Punk.

The former WWE superstar had a goal in mind, which was to be a pro-MMA fighter and UFC President Dana White gave him his shot despite not having a ton of experience nor an amateur fight before offering him a contract to fight inside of the Octagon under the promotion’s banner.

Punk made his UFC debut in a welterweight bout against Mickey Gall back at the UFC 203 pay-per-view event in September of 2016.

As seen in the fight, Gall dominated Punk and submitted him in just minutes in the very first round. This fight also marked Punk’s pro-MMA debut.

It’s already been announced that he would fight Mike Jackson at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

During a recent edition of his podcast, Rogan made it clear that he doesn’t care about the argument from some fans that he is a draw on PPV.

He added that Punk doesn’t even deserve to be on Dana White’s series late alone on the main card of a pay-per-view event. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of MMANytt):

“It shouldn’t even be on the ‘Tuesday Night Contender’ show. It should be in some amateur event somewhere. That’s really what they are. They’re guys learning how to compete. They’re in the first fight on the pay-per-view. That’s f–king crazy.”

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.