UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has made a public apology for inadvertently spreading misinformation about the West Coast fires on a recent episode of his show.

Speaking to Douglas Murray, author of “The Madness of Crowds” on Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he told his millions of viewers that left-wing activists where told blame for lighting forest fires in Portland.

“There is a madness going on there,” Rogan said. “You want to talk about madness of crowds. That exemplifies that right now. They have arrested people for lighting forest fires up there. They have arrested left-wing people for lighting these forest fires. You know, air quote, activist, and this is also something that is not widely being reported.

Rogan took to social media yesterday to officially apologize and retract for spreading fake news during his podcast with Murray, he said.

“I need to make an apology and a retraction. I said something on the podcast with Douglas Murray about people getting arrested for lighting fires and I got duped. It’s wrong. There was one guy who got arrested for lighting fires somewhere else and someone sent me something about people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland. I said it without looking into it. It was very irresponsible.”

“I’m sorry if I duped you as well,” Rogan said. “There is nothing I can do about it now. It’s out there, but it’s definitely a mistake. My apologies. I will take this into consideration certainly when I say things in the future. It feels very irresponsible of me. I don’t take it lightly. I’m very upset with myself, and I apologize to you as well. Sorry.” (Transcribed by CNN)

Rogan signed a multi-year deal with Spotify back in May which is reportedly work $100m. The show was added to Spotify’s service on September 1 and controversially did not include previous episodes with many far-right voices.

