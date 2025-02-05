Joe Rogan reveals Fight Companion shelved Kamala Harris podcast: ‘I’m not going to miss that’

UFC Color-commentator, Joe Rogan has revealed his decision to host a Fight Companion podcast for UFC 308 back in October shelved a potential podcast interview with former Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris — following his appearance with Republican candidate and newly-elected leader, Donald Trump.

Rogan, a veteran color-commentator under the umbrella of the UFC, revealed this week that Harris’ staff had attempted to organize an interview on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast the same day as his planned UFC 308 Fight Companion episode — forcing the cancellation of the appearance.

Joe Rogan addresses failed podcast with Kamala Harris last year

Offering the Democratic candidate an interview slot beginning at 8:30 am that same morning, Rogan explained how he could not miss out on the Fight Companion episode in place of an interview with Harris, given the fact Ilia Topuria was fighting Max Holloway that same afternoon in Abu Dhabi in the main event of UFC 308.

“They wanted to do it that Saturday, the day after Trump,” Joe Rogan said during a recent interview. I said, ‘I’ll do it, but it has to be at 8:30am’,” Rogan revealed. “The reason why was I had a podcast already scheduled that was a live UFC podcast. We do this thing called Fight Companion.

“I flew in three of my buddies from California and we were all going to do this podcast together. We had committed to doing this. Like, they were already in town. I can’t just say, ‘No guys I can’t do this awesome thing because I have to interview Kamala Harris’. …“It was Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway. Just so you know for people listening that aren’t UFC fans, that was a gigantic fight.”

“Max Holloway had just beat Justin Gaethje in like literally the [best] knockout of all time. Ilia Topuria is one of the absolutely best fighters in the world. If not number one pound-for-pound certainly number two or number three – he’s in the top five of the absolute best athletes in any weight class.

“So, this was a clash of the titans. The greatest featherweight champion of all time versus the current featherweight Champion. I’m not going to miss that. You’ve got to understand. I’ll work around [it]. I’ll come back at night. I’ll do it at midnight. I don’t give a f*ck, I’ll do it. It wasn’t me f*cking someone over.”