On January 23rd, the unofficial UFC Lightweight tournament commenced. Former 3X Bellator Champion Michael Chandler would defeat Dan Hooker via KO in his electrifying UFC debut. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, would be devastated by a flurry of strikes and go down in round 2, placing himself farther down the lightweight rankings.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly out of the picture, the fight to make for the vacant title remains a mystery. Michael Chandler called for a title shot off the bat. Charles Oliveira also campaigned for a chance to fight for the title along with Dustin Poirier wishing to be crowned.

The majority of the MMA community believes the duo of “Do Bronx” and “The Diamond” should be next for the undisputed title. UFC commentator Joe Rogan commented on this.

“The purist option is Charles Oliveira,” Rogan said, stating what’s next for Dustin Poirier. “If you’re a purist you want that fight.”

The duo would be leaving out top contenders, Chandler and McGregor. Rogan finds this fantasy fight as a real possibility.

“If you want to make a shitload of money before Conor fights someone else, you have the rematch (with Poirier).” Rogan added. “Here’s the thing, if Conor fights Michael Chandler next, which is a possibility, if Dustin fights Charles Oliveira and Conor fights Michael Chandler… what are the odds that Conor beats Michael Chandler?”

“I think Michael Chandler is a favorite in that fight, which is very dangerous for your money.”

Transcribed by MMA Mania.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Is Michael Chandler likely to beat Conor McGregor or Chandler?