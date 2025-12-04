Joe Rogan Falls for Fake Photo of Ilia Topuria’s Wife With Rapper: “They Try to Steal Your Soul”

Joe Rogan, among many others, fell for the phony image of Ilia Topuria’s wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, with a UK rapper, which went viral online.

According to reports, Ilia Topuria and Giorgina have separated and also removed their photos of each other from social media.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed their separation. Giorgina’s selfie with the UK rapper also became a subject on the show, and considering the picture to be authentic, Rogan quipped:

” She’s taking photos with rappers and sh*t, putting it on Instagram. You know how they do it: they try to steal your soul. Put a fu**ing knife… Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. This is the mother of your children, and this lady is a monster, and she is trying to get custody… I don’t know if it’s psychologically duped, or not. If it is, then once she is not on your side, then it’s just burn the house down. You hooked up with a guy who is an incredibly special human being, the rarest of rare. Not just a UFC world champion, but a two-division world champion, a superstar, who the world wants to see. And you are his wife. So you are like ‘Oh, look at me, I am married to the baddest motherfu**er alive. And then he doesn’t wanna be with you anymore. ‘Oh, really, I’m gonna fu**ing take you down.’ And women, that’s what they love. Reputation destruction. That’s what they are really experts in when sh*t goes sideways.”

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (1:46:16):

The image is, however, fake, as mentioned, and is photoshopped. The original image was posted by Giorgina herself with her sibling, which was later photoshopped and replaced, and went viral with the UK rapper on it.

Check out the original post below:

Ilia Topuria takes a break from fighting

Amidst personal issues, Ilia Topuria has announced his hiatus from fighting. El Matador’ won’t be entering the octagon in the first quarter of 2026. Ilia Topuria posted on X:

“I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible. I don’t want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon as the matters are resolved, I’ll let the UFC know I’m ready to begin my return.”

Meanwhile, to keep the division going, next year, when the promotion debuts on Paramount+ with UFC 324, Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett will lock horns for the interim UFC lightweight championship, and the winner of this bout will fight ‘El Matador’ to unify the belts, as soon as he returns.

Check out Ilia Topuria’s post below: