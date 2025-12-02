“Something Was Taken From Ilia” — UFC Hall of Famer Explains Why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria Must Happen

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently stated the sole reason he believes Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria now need to fight. Sonnen also criticized the UFC ranking committee for creating confusion over the years.

In 2025, Topuria moved up to 155-pounds and grabbed the vacant lightweight strap by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. After this win, ‘El Matador’ was also crowned the pound-for-pound kingpin, and he ended Makhachev’s reign, which lasted for 602 days.

However, Topuria’s reign didn’t last long as Islam Makhachev, after beating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 and becoming a two-division champion, recaptured the top spot back on the P4P chart.

UFC two-division champ Islam Makhachev. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Speaking about how Topuria has lost his P4P throne, despite not losing a fight, and how the ranking committee frequently generates confusion, Sonnen pointed out one reason the superfight between Makhachev and Topuria must happen now. He said:

“This is the first time that Islam and Ilia actually have something to fight about. Something was taken from Ilia. And in the sport generally, you get to stand your ground. You only concede the ground that you concede or that somebody can take from you. Neither has happened to Ilia, but he lost his spot… It’s the first time that Ilia and Islam have something to fight about, and they collectively have chosen to not.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (7:24):

Sonnen also believes that the same enthusiasm fans had earlier in seeing ‘El Matador’ and Makhachev fight is gradually declining because of other exciting matches now in the picture.

Ilia Topuria wants to fight Islam Makhachev for “pound-for-pound title”

Ilia Topuria has currently taken a break from fighting for personal reasons and will most likely return after the first quarter of 2026. On his return, he will have to meet the winner of the UFC 324 headliner to unify the belts.

Previously, however, the Georgian-Spaniard has shown interest in moving up to welterweight to fight Islam Makhachev or even fight the Russian at a catchweight. ‘El Matador’ hopes the UFC comes up with the pound-for-pound title when he and Makhachev clash. Topuria told Álvaro Colmenero:

“Maybe I’ll have one more fight, and then in the summer there’s a date when [the UFC] can let me move up to welterweight. Or maybe they’ll create a new belt called the pound-for-pound title, at a catchweight and I’ll fight for [it].”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

😳 Ilia Topuria wants to fight Islam Makhachev for a “pound-for-pound” title at a catchweight



“Maybe I’ll have one more fight, and then in the summer there’s a date when [the UFC] can let me move up to welterweight.



Or maybe they’ll create a new belt called the… pic.twitter.com/oiLb3yLKtn — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 24, 2025

Chael Sonnen, however, believes that the best profitable option for the UFC would be to allow Topuria to move up to welterweight and battle Islam Makhachev for the third title.












