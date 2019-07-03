Joe Rogan Dubs Tony Ferguson ‘Scariest Guy’ At Lightweight

Spread the word!













There’s no doubt that Tony Ferguson is one of the most dangerous athletes inside the UFC’s Octagon.

However, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has dubbed “El Cucuy” as the “scariest guy” at 155 pounds. Speaking with former UFC fighter Yves Edwards on the latest edition of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan explained why he believes Ferguson is the baddest man at lightweight:

“Tony Ferguson is an animal,” Rogan said. “An animal. He’s the scariest guy at 155 in my world. He doesn’t get tired. The ‘Cowboy’ fight freaked me out. ‘Cowboy’ looked like Tony had bricks in his gloves. His face was all busted up, Tony didn’t look like he had a scratch on him, Tony wasn’t even tired.

“It’s crazy man, he has insane power, man. It’s like, it’s a weird thing. Because Tony does stuff to people and he doesn’t get tired.”

Rogan went on to further explain just how impressive Ferguson’s gas tank is, recalling what he saw from the former interim champion during his fight with Donald Cerrone:

“Cause the ‘Cowboy’ fight, I’m telling you man, I watched him from the moment they stopped the fight – after the second round – I’m watching him, and he goes back to his corner – ‘Cowboy’s’ face is a mess. He’s just beating the sh*t out of ‘Cowboy,’ he goes back to his corner, his stomach isn’t even heaving. He’s not breathing heavy.”

Ferguson has been gunning for a title opportunity for quite some time now. Unfortunately, injuries to both himself and opponents have plagued his title aspirations. He once captured the interim lightweight title, only to injure himself prior to his scheduled unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov last year.

Now, Ferguson has racked up a ridiculous 12-fight win streak, with his latest coming by way of TKO over Cerrone. With Nurmagomedov set to unify his title with interim champion Dustin Poirier in September, perhaps Ferguson will be next in line for the winner.

Do you agree with Rogan that Ferguson is the “scariest guy” at lightweight?