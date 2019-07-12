Joe Rogan Calls Jorge Masvidal ‘Rough Fight’ For Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal wants a piece of Conor McGregor. And if that’s a fight the UFC decides to put together, longtime commentator Joe Rogan thinks “The Notorious” could be in for a long night.

Speaking on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan discussed “Gamebred’s” recent call out of the Irishman. Rogan explained why he thinks the matchup could be “rough” for McGregor, hyping the former street fighter’s knockout power:

“Yeah, that’s a rough fight,” Rogan said. “That’s a rough fight for Conor. Masvidal is a big fella too. He really belongs at 170, that’s where he’s fighting. He fought at 155 but really tortured himself to make that weight. He’s a big guy. You’re talking about a guy who knocked out “Cowboy” Cerrone, knocked out Darren Till, knocked out Ben Askren.

“I mean, he’s knocking out big welterweights. Big. Darren Till is a big welterweight. He’s big. He’s not a guy coming up from 155 pounds. He’s never making 155 pounds.” Rogan continued, “He’s really running into the last few fights, he’s coming into his own. He’s really becoming something special.“

This past weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019) Masvidal scored the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds, dismantling formerly undefeated welterweight Ben Askren with a flying knee.

Masvidal has been the talk of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community this week. It’s no surprise the Floridian decided to capitalize on the hype and call out “The Notorious” during his appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show” yesterday. McGregor has yet to respond.

What do you think of Rogan’s analysis of a potential fight between Masvidal and McGregor?