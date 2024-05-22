Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for the Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora card on Saturday 27th July 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

: Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora Date : Sat, July 27, 2024

: Sat, July 27, 2024 Location : The O2, London, UK

: The O2, London, UK Broadcast: TNT Sports UK

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Full Fight Card

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

Tale of the Tape

Name: Joe Joyce Derek Chisora Country: United Kingdom United Kingdom Age: 38 40 Height: 6′6″/198 cm 6′ 2″/187 cm Reach: 80.5″/204 cm 74″/188cm KOs 15 23

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora takes place on July 27th at The O2, London, UK. Start times will be released soon.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in London or have plans to be there on the 27th of July at The O2 to see Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora, when tickets are available you will be able to purchase them here. Tickets for Joyce vs Chisora are on O2 Priority presale and sales begin at 5 pm on May 22nd, Venue presale will begin on May 23rd, and then general sale at 5 pm on May 24th, and tickets will be available from axs.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

PPV price and Live streams

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: is Live on TNT Sports and you can purchase a subscription here.

What is Next after Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora?

