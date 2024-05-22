Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

All the fights for the Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora card on Saturday 27th July 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora
  • Date: Sat, July 27, 2024
  • Location: The O2, London, UK
  • Broadcast: TNT Sports UK
Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora Poster

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Full Fight Card

  • Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Tale of the Tape

Name:Joe JoyceDerek Chisora
Country:United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Age:3840
Height:6′6″/198 cm6′ 2″/187 cm
Reach:80.5″/204 cm74″/188cm
KOs1523

Start date and time

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora takes place on July 27th at The O2, London, UK. Start times will be released soon.

Betting Odds

TBC

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in London or have plans to be there on the 27th of July at The O2 to see Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora, when tickets are available you will be able to purchase them here. Tickets for Joyce vs Chisora are on O2 Priority presale and sales begin at 5 pm on May 22nd, Venue presale will begin on May 23rd, and then general sale at 5 pm on May 24th, and tickets will be available from axs.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora Promo trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: is Live on TNT Sports and you can purchase a subscription here.

What is Next after Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora?

After Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora the next boxing event is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov on Saturday 3rd August 2024 in Los Angeles California.

