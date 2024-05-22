Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for the Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora card on Saturday 27th July 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora
- Date: Sat, July 27, 2024
- Location: The O2, London, UK
- Broadcast: TNT Sports UK
Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: Full Fight Card
- Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora
Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Joe Joyce
|Derek Chisora
|Country:
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom
|Age:
|38
|40
|Height:
|6′6″/198 cm
|6′ 2″/187 cm
|Reach:
|80.5″/204 cm
|74″/188cm
|KOs
|15
|23
Start date and time
Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora takes place on July 27th at The O2, London, UK. Start times will be released soon.
Betting Odds
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in London or have plans to be there on the 27th of July at The O2 to see Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora, when tickets are available you will be able to purchase them here. Tickets for Joyce vs Chisora are on O2 Priority presale and sales begin at 5 pm on May 22nd, Venue presale will begin on May 23rd, and then general sale at 5 pm on May 24th, and tickets will be available from axs.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora Promo trailer
PPV price and Live streams
Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora: is Live on TNT Sports and you can purchase a subscription here.
What is Next after Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora?
After Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora the next boxing event is Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov on Saturday 3rd August 2024 in Los Angeles California.