UFC flyweight contender Joanne Wood wasn’t a fan of her old rival, Lauren Murphy’s showing against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 266.

Wood is one of the few flyweight contenders who hasn’t fallen victim to Shevchenko’s title reign, but that’s because she’s lost top contender bouts against Jennifer Maia and Lauren Murphy during her tenure. She most recently lost to Murphy by a controversial split decision at UFC 263 and will face Taila Santos at UFC Vegas 43.

A win over Santos could give Wood the next title shot, as one of the few remaining first-time flyweight title challengers. During an interview on The MMA Hour, Wood ripped Murphy’s approach to the UFC 266 title fight against Shevchenko and claims she has the game plan to make it a difficult fight for the champ.

“I feel like Lauren Murphy, she scraped that win from me, and then she went out and did that performance,” Wood said. “At least go out on your sword.”

“Go out there and take it to the champ,” Wood continued. “For me watching it as a fan, I was like, there’s nothing happening here. I know Valentina’s a calculated killer, but you can at least go out there and make it exciting. Die on your sword.”

Joanne Wood Is Vying For A Title Shot With A Win At UFC Vegas 43

Despite losses to Maia and Murphy, Wood remains one of the top flyweights in the UFC today. She’s earned wins over noteworthy contenders such as Jessica Eye, Ariane Lipski, and Andrea Lee during her time in the octagon.

It’s unclear who Shevchenko will face next, whether it be a top flyweight contender such as Wood or a third fight with Amanda Nunes. Wood hopes to make the decision an easy one in her favor this weekend.

Do you think Joanne Wood will get the next flyweight title shot with a win at UFC Vegas 43?

