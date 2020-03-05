Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants Weili Zhang To ‘Beg’ Her To Stop At UFC 248

Spread the word!













Joanna Jedrzejczyk is confident she’ll reclaim her strawweight title at UFC 248.

In the co-main event, Jedrzejczyk is set to battle Weili Zhang in the Chinese champion’s first title defense. It is a very interesting fight where the odds have the champion as a slight favorite. Yet, the Pole believes she will get her hand raised and plans on making Zhang quit.

“I want to make her quit,” Jedrzejczyk told reporters at the UFC 248 open workouts (via MMA Junkie). “I’ve been through so many fights, this is my 14th fight in the UFC, 10th for the belt. I’m a naturally gifted fighter with such good conditioning and I want to make her quit.

“I want to make her quit and beg me to stop, that’s what’s going to happen. Of course, one punch can finish the fight but I’m ready for anything and everything. I’m not this person that says I’m going to knock her out, I’m going to submit her, no. You have to take fights second by second.”

Although Joanna Jedrzejczyk is confident she’ll make Weili Zhang quit, the champ believes she’ll earn a KO win. So, for the Pole, she says that fuels her even more.

“I need this sports violence, I need this aggression,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Her saying this, that’s what’s up. Jessica Andrade said the same thing, that she’s going to knock me out.

“These girls, they look short and muscular, they look powerful, and she has power, but I know how to avoid it. She can try, but she going to face the best in the business. She knows that she needs me to make this money and become a superstar in the UFC strawweight division. And there are people who doubt me and are going to do that but my legacy is so big. So she’s saying this, things just got real, let’s go. Let’s go on Saturday.”

Do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be able to make Weili Zhang quit at UFC 248?