Joanna Jedrzejczyk Staying At Strawweight, Says Title Shot Is ‘Done Deal’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is remaining at 115-pounds and claims her next fight will be a shot at Weili Zhang’s title.

Jedrzejczyk enjoyed a successful return to action as he dominantly outpointed Michelle Waterson over five rounds in the UFC Tampa headliner this past weekend.

It was her first outing since losing a five-rounder to Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title in December last year. And despite an earlier scare with the weight cut, Jedrzejczyk intends on continuing at strawweight and reclaiming her title.

“Yes sir, it was beautiful,” she said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “It was easy to make the weight. It’s my life goal to become the strawweight champion.

“Before the fight with Michelle Waterson, my big goal was becoming a challenger but now I know I will get the title shot and I will become the champ one more time in my life.”

The Polish star is not just hoping to get a title shot — she claims it is confirmed now as she wouldn’t have signed the dotted line for the Waterson fight if it wasn’t the case:

“I would not sign the agreement before this fight with Michelle Waterson if I was not going to fight for the belt after the victory,” she added. “Done deal. I don’t need anybody, they need me more. Of course [I’m the face of the weight class.]”

So with a fight with Zhang on the horizon, what does the former champion make of “Magnum”?

“I’m impressed,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She made it to the league. She’s very fast, her punches are very crispy, juicy. She’s very dangerous. She proved that in the title fight with Jessica Andrade. But I’m ready.”

