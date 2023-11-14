Jiri Prochazka promises successful comeback after UFC 295 title fight loss: ‘Let’s start again. See you soon’

Suffering his first Octagon loss over the course of last weekend, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has vowed to make good on a return – and rebuild to a title charge, following his second round TKO loss to Alex Pereira in the duo’s vacant championship fight at UFC 295.

Prochazka, slipped to number two in the official light heavyweight pile upon the release of today’s updated rankings, headlined UFC 295 on Saturday night last at Madison Square Garden, seeing his three-fight winning run in the Dana White-led organization come to an end, with Pereira landing a second round knockout win in New York City.

Sidelined since June of last year prior to the bout, Czech Republic native, Prochazka had undergone a surgical procedure to address a catastrophic shoulder injury ahead of a scheduled return in December of last year.

Winning light heavyweight gold himself in June of last year, Prochazka, a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion to boot, rallied to submit Pereira’s training partner, Glover Teixeira with a spectacular fifth round rear-naked choke submission win in Singapore.

Sharing his thoughts on his stoppage loss to Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira in ‘The Big Apple’, Prochazka claimed that despite criticizm from pundits and fans regarding his stoppage loss, he agreed with referee, Marc Goddard’s decision to stop the fight, admitting that he was momentarily unconscious during the barrage leading up to the stoppage.

Jiri Prochazka vows to make good on return after UFC 295 knockout loss

On social media today, the fan-favorite finisher vowed to make a comeback and rebuild to a championship challenger again.

“Let’s start again BJP,” Jiri Prochazka posted on his official X account. “See you soon.”

Prior to his championship win over Brazilian veteran, Teixeira, Prochazka had turned in back-to-back knockout finishes over former light heavyweight title challengers, Volkan Oezdemir, and a notable spinning-back elbow stoppage win over Dominick Reyes.

