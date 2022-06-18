Following his fight of the year main event bout against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, footage has emerged of Jiri Prochazka shaving off his ‘war hair.’

Jiri Prochazka’s win over Teixeira is already being heralded as one of the best fights in UFC light heavyweight history, with its only competitor being the classic five-round war between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustaffson. Not only did Prochazka win the sensational war with Teixeira, but he also won the 205lb title in the process.

To commemorate such an achievement, Prochazka has shaved off the iconic samurai-Esque top knot that has become so synonymous with his unique personality. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani posted an image of Prochazka to his Twitter account, with the new champ one top knot lighter than before. He paired the image with the following caption:

“New 205 champ @jiri_bjp has cut his hair. I asked him why this morning: “I cut my hair because I needed to end one chapter of my life. So now I can start with new energy, new wave. Honestly.” Asked if he will grow it back: “We will see,” he said.”

A New Era Begins

Jiri Prochazka will now look forward to making his first title defense. The Czech samurai has a number of options ahead of him, with numerous 205lb contenders calling him out.

First is Glover Teixeira, who instantly called for a rematch with Prochazka. The UFC rarely allows immediate rematches for title fights, but considering just how epic a war their first fight was, Dana White and the matchmakers may be inclined to break tradition.

Next is another former champion, Jan Blachowicz. The Polish powerhouse is coming off a TKO via knee injury win over Aleksandar Rakic, and is deserving as any for another shot at the belt. There is also the added benefit that both men hail from Europe, which could allow the UFC to hold a rare PPV event outside the US.

Last is the winner of Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankaleav. Both men are legit fighters, with skills that could certainly give Prochazka trouble. However, with their fight not yet resolved, it is hard to make a solid case for either man right now.

Let the New era Begin /

Who do you think Jiri Prochazka should fight next?