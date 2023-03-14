Video – Jiri Prochazka tears off toenail while swimming in freezing lake ahead of UFC comeback

Jiri Prochazka is no stranger to odd training methods that can sometimes lead to the occasional oddball injury.

Prochazka has made headlines for his highly unusual workouts which include punching a tree 500 times per day and locking himself in a dark room for three days without food to confront his ‘demons.’ Thus far, his unusual methods have seemingly worked as ‘Denisa’ captured the UFC light heavyweight championship in a knockdown drag-out brawl with recently-retired Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 last year.

Unfortunately, Jiri Prochazka was forced to undergo shoulder surgery before his previously scheduled rematch with Teixeira at UFC 282. Refusing to hold up the division, Prochazka vacated the title, paving the way for Jamahal Hill to capture the crown with a spectacular five-round performance against Teixeira a month later at UFC 283.

Still recovering from surgery, Jiri Prochazka is still committed to his unique training regimen and as a result, has suffered another gnarly-looking injury. In a video clip posted by Twitter user @HookerStinky, ‘Denisa’ can be seen near a body of water that he was presumably swimming in before revealing that frostbite had caused the toenail on his big toe to detach. In a rather squeamish sight, Prochazka casually removes his toenail before gently placing it back on in the clip which you can see below.

You have been warned.

Jiri Prochazka Tears Off His Toenail After Going For a Swim

Appearing at UFC 285 earlier this month — front and center at the T-Mobile arena, Czech native, Prochazka shared a stare-down with the above-mentioned light heavyweight champion, Hill.

Whilst yet to book his return from a catastrophic shoulder injury, Prochazka, a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion to boot, is expected to challenge undisputed gold holder, Hill, in his immediate return to active competition.