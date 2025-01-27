Jiri Prochazka reflects on past mistakes, claims he ‘Pushed too much’ against Alex Pereira

ByRoss Markey
Off the back of his impressive victory at UFC 311 earlier this month, Jiri Prochazka has once more claimed he has made the correct adjustment to put wrongs, right against two-fight rival, Alex Pereira — saying he “pushed too much” against the Brazilian during their series of clashes.

Prochazka, the current number two ranked light heavyweight contender, returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 311 two weeks ago, stopping fellow former champion, Jamahal Hill with a stunning third round ground strikes TKO win in their main card clash.

Jiri Prochazka plays down Khalil Rountree fight after UFC 311: 'I don't see him as a challenge'

Prior to that, Czech Republic striker, Jiri Prochazka had been sidelined since June of last year, where he rematch former two-weight titleholder, Pereira on just week’s notice at UFC 302, suffering a devastating second round high-kick knockout loss.

The defeat came as Prochazka’s second against Sao Paulo star, Pereira, who finished him the year prior in November to snatch the vacant light heavyweight crown with another knockout win.

Jiri Prochazka claims he “pushed too much” in fights with Alex Pereira

However, speaking with Joe Rogan on his podcast over the weekend, Prochazka revealed he knows he “pushed too much” in his first two fights with Brazilian star, Pereira, claiming he has now put adjustments in place to not make the same mistake if they fight for a third time.

“I studied him (Alex Pereira) a lot, but the second fight, I pushed it a little too much, too aggressive,” Jiri Prochazka told. “No, no, no, I mean like training. After the fight, I was like, I want Alex Pereira. I’m ready for him.”

Staking his claim for a trilogy fight with Pereira next, Prochazka must lay in wait as the Brazilian star first returns at UFC 313 in March, headlining the promotion’s return to Las Vegas as he settles his long-standing differences with surging number one contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

