Incredible Jiri Prochazka praised by UFC 311 rival for putting education ahead of UFC title shot

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill has praised former rival Jiri Prochazka for reportedly putting university studies ahead of a potential title shot.

According to his manager Tim Simpson, Jiri Prochazka was offered the opportunity to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 317 for the UFC light heavyweight championship. However, he instead opted to focus on an exam that he’s preparing for at Masaryk University. Jiri has always been someone who sticks to his values, and this seems to be yet another sign of that.

Back at the start of the year, Jamahal Hill was defeated by Jiri Prochazka in what turned out to be a pretty heated affair between the two. While Prochazka is away focusing on bettering himself outside of the cage, Hill is gearing up to face Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC Baku.

In a recent interview, Jamahal Hill was complimentary towards Jiri Prochazka for his aforementioned decision.

Jamahal Hill praises Jiri Prochazka

“I believe that he’s a man of certain principles and morals and things like that,” Hill told Inside Fighting of Prochazka. “If he’s not willing to bypass those, if he feels this is important for something that he needs to do before he returns, I applaud him. If you have something you stand for, and you stand on it, I support you 100 percent.

“If that’s what he feels he needs to do before he gets back to this lane because fighting isn’t guaranteed, fighting isn’t forever. Now is the best time to put yourself in a position to where you can still live the life you want to live, make the money you want to make, and all these things after.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll get the chance to see these two foes run it back.