Jiri Prochazka Says Magomed Ankalaev Just Isn’t a Finisher: “He’s Not the Type”

While Magomed Ankalaev’s performance at UFC 313 was good enough to capture the light heavyweight title, it hardly set the world on fire.

Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira in the evening’s main event, scoring a unanimous decision victory over ‘Poatan’ to pick up his first bit of gold inside the Octagon. Statistically, Ankalaev outworked Pereira every step of the way. He outstruck the former GLORY Kickboxing champion, notched over a round’s worth of control time, and delivered a dozen takedown attempts.

All in all, it was a pretty standard performance from Ankalaev that left few impressed, including Jiri Prochazka who slammed the Dagestani for his lack of killer instinct during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

“We all know that Ankalaev delivers these types of performances,” Prochazka said. “He’s not the type of guy who goes for the knockout every time.”

Unlike Magomed Ankalaev, Jiri Prochazka is a proven finisher

Through 15 appearances inside the Octagon, Ankalaev has six wins by way of knockout — a 40% finish rate. By comparison, Prochazka has finished four of his five UFC victories inside the distance. He also has a ridiculous 27 career KOs, including 10 under the RIZIN FF banner giving him an insane 96.77% finish rate.

It’s no surprise that Prochazka is unimpressed.

Unfortunately, if ‘BJP’ is trying to trash-talk his way into a title opportunity, he’ll likely have to sit back and wait as Ankalaev, Pereira, and UFC CEO Dana White have all indicated that an immediate rematch is inevitable.