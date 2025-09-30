Jiri Prochazka Looking To Knock Out Khalil Rountree Quickly with Deadly Attacks

Jiri Prochazka is looking to make it an early night at UFC 320.

Following an impressive bounce-back victory over Jamahal Hill in January, ‘BJP’ will make his return to the Octagon this Saturday night when the UFC heads back to Las Vegas for its first of two pay-per-view events in October. In one of the most intriguing fights of the night, Prochazka will go toe-to-toe with KO artist and one-time title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

With 36 career knockouts between them, you won’t want to blink when Prochazka and Rountree Jr. take center stage in a high-stakes bout between the two top fivers.

“I know I want to end it as soon as possible,” Prochazka told MMA Junkie regarding his upcoming clash with Rountree Jr. “So I’m going all the time every my attack is have to go through. So that’s what I worked on to know how to work lightly to be precise and with that to have deadly attacks.”



Like Prochazka, Rountree Jr. will look to make it two in a row after earning a win over Hill at UFC Baku.

Jiri Prochazka eyeing title shot with win at UFC 320

With both fighters still lingering near the top of the division, a title shot could very well be in the winner’s future. But for now, Prochazka is only focused on one thing.