The Peaceful Warrrior Jiri Prochazka Breaks Down the Mutual Respect He Has for Khalil Rountree Jr

UFC light heavyweight star Jiri Prochazka has spoken about the respect he has for Khalil Rountree Jr ahead of their clash at UFC 320.

On Saturday night, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr will meet in a huge light heavyweight collision. If one of the two men is able to pick up a highlight reel finish, there is every chance they will go on to fight for the world title – regardless of whether it’s Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev who wins the main event.

Jiri Prochazka has always been someone who enjoys the respect element of martial arts. He is a true warrior at his core, and with a 5-2 record since entering the UFC, he’s also undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters in the division. Khalil Rountree Jr, meanwhile, has been able to make a real name for himself over the course of the last few years.

As we get closer and closer to fight night, Jiri Prochazka has spoken about the mutual respect that he shares with Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jiri Prochazka discusses his respect for Khalil Rountree Jr

“This matchup is great because we just respect each other, you know? I think there was no trash talk between us. Every time when I met him, I said hello Khalil, that was the rest. Just respect. This is something what these martial arts needs to show the people, just be respectful around the cage. In the cage, show the violence, show the brutal force, strength, power, technique, timing, everything, precision and this is it.”

While there may be a great deal of respect between these two incredible fighters, there’s no way of getting around the fact that if this one lives up to the hype, it’s going to be one of the craziest fights on the card.