Jiri Prochazka hits back at Magomed Ankalaev after ‘Fraud’ comment following UFC 313 title win

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has hit out at newly crowned champion, Magomed Ankalaev following his UFC 313 title win — after the Russian labelled him a “fraud” and a “terrible” fighter after he called to face him next.

Ankalaev, the newly-minted undisputed champion in the division, returned to action over the weekend at UFC 313, taking home a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) victory over common-foe, Alex Pereira in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

And landing some considerable control time at the fence despite failing with eleven separate takedowns, Ankalaev narrowly managed to out-point the Brazilian en route to an upset decision win for the former’s loyal fans.

Jiri Prochazka hits out at Magomed Ankalaev after “fraud” jibe

Expected to face off with Pereira in an immediate title re-run next, however, Ankalaev played down the chances of fight Prochazka following a call out — controversially branding him a “fraud”.

“I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you you need to go win some fights,” Magomed Ankalaev tweeted from his official X account.

However, speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, Czech fan-favorite, Prochazka insisted the only fraudulent fighter in their argument was the new champion, Ankalaev.

I don’t know him (Magomed Ankalaev) personally, but one thing that I can say to Ankalaev—he can think whatever he wants—but I know that the only person who’s a fraud is him,” Jiri Prochazka explained. “When I met him at the UFC PI in Las Vegas, he was there, he was very nice, he was friendly—‘Hello, nice to meet you, all good?’ And right now, he’s a ‘superstar’ and a ‘big gangster,’ and he’s playing this game.

“He’s hyped, and I understand,” Jiri Prochazka said. “He won the title against the worst performance of Alex Pereira. And the only fraud person here is Magomed Ankalaev. And I’m the ‘worst fighter?’ Man, every time, I give everything to my fights. Every time, I go to finish my opponent and give it all—not like him.”