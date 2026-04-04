Jiri Prochazka Game for Third Showdown with Alex Pereira, Eyes Victory and Heavyweight Move

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka still has his crosshairs on Alex Pereira.

Pereira, a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight kingpin, has decided to vacate his 205-pound throne and move up to 265 pounds. The Brazilian will make his heavyweight debut on June 14 and will face Ciryl Gane for the interim strap.

While “Poatan” is now determined to become the first three-division UFC champion, Jiri Prochazka would look to reclaim the light heavyweight throne next weekend in the main event of UFC 327, when he locks horns with Carlos Ulberg.

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Prochazka recently appeared in an interview with MMA Junkie, where he once more showed interest in fighting “Poatan” a third time, this time potentially at heavyweight. The duo has fought twice, and the Brazilian has knocked out Prochazka on both occasions.

Jiri Prochazka discusses potential heavyweight move and fighting Alex Pereira again

Jiri Prochazka told MMA Junkie that a move up to heavyweight would be easy game for him. The Czech star opined that he would be faster, more precise, and better conditioned than most fighters competing at 265 pounds.

“I don’t really care which weight I am fighting… When I fought in Rizin in Japan, I fought with the heavyweight guys many times. I can push my body to show much more bigger strength and be able to fight with these types of guys, with these heavyweights, and still be faster, more endurance, precise, all these things, so it’s a really good idea for me.”

Speaking about a potential trilogy bout with Alex Pereira, the 33-year-old said:

“If I meet Alex in the future for a third fight, I hope, and I believe that I will show my best and I will win.”

Check out Jiri Prochazka’s comments below (7:00, 7:43):

Prochazka also added that there are very thin chances of Pereira moving down to light heavyweight, and even the latter has stated that he would like to finish his UFC career in his new weight class.

For now, the 33-year-old plans to stop Ulberg and grab the light heavyweight strap at UFC 327, after which a third fight against “Poatan” could likely be on the horizon.