Jiri Prochazka spent 3 days in isolation with no food, water after signing fight with Alex Pereira: ‘He is that dude’

UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed that upon booking his short-notice rematch with Alex Pereira this weekend, former champion, Jiri Prochazka spent three days in isolation without food or water – simply meditating ahead of his return to a championship setting.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked light heavyweight challenger, returns this weekend at UFC 303, taking on the above-mentioned, Pereira in a championship rematch.

Sidelined since UFC 300 just earlier this year, Czech Republic fan-favorite, Jiri Prochazka rallied to land a blistering knockout win over fellow European talent, Aleksandar Rakic – priming him for a rematch with Pereira.

And replacing an injury-stricken, Conor McGregor this weekend during International Fight Week, Prochazka has hitt he spotlight after accusing Pereira of utilizing “dirty practices” ahead of his fight – in the form of magic and the use of shamans to conjure up spirits.

Jiri Prochazka spends time in isolation after booking UFC 303 fight

Revealing an interesting story about Prochazka’s reaction to booking a fight with Pereira for the title again, the above-mentioned, White shared how the former spent three days without food or water, meditating and praying in a shed.

“When Jiri (Prochakza) found out about the fight [with Alex Pereira]; apparently, he goes into a shed for three days with no water, no food, no nothing – and prays, meditates, whatever he does,” Dana White told The Mac Life. “Apparently, his coach went and banged on the door and told him that this fight was available, and he said something to the effect of ‘If this is what the universe wants’ – so he is that dude.”

“This is real, this isn’t fabricated bullsh*t where somebody wants to come out with a gimmicky f*ckin’ wrestling-type thing,” White explained. “This is who these two guys really f*ckin’ are, man. … These guys are both legit killers and numbers don’t lie, when you look at the stats of what these guys have accomplished, it’s incredible.”

Who wins this weekend at UFC 303: Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?