Former champion Jiří Procházka is coming off the comeback knockout of the year, defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. after clearly losing the first two rounds of their UFC 320 bout this past Saturday. Any other contender would be almost guaranteed a title shot after a performance like that. However, Jiří has already lost to the reigning light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, twice — both by knockout. In most cases, two decisive losses to the same champion would all but eliminate any immediate chance at a third fight, especially in a division as stacked as light heavyweight.

While Jiří remains one of the most entertaining and beloved fighters in the promotion, the reality is that the UFC may hesitate to book a trilogy so soon, especially given the previous outcomes. He is more likely to be matched up with Magomed Ankalaev, a top contender who has yet to face Pereira and would represent a fresh challenge in the title picture.A fight between Jiří and Ankalaev would be highly marketable, both stylistically and from a rankings perspective. It would also give the UFC a clear number-one contender without immediately revisiting a matchup that has already been decided twice.

During the post-fight press conference, Jiří spoke to the media regarding his thrilling victory and what could be next in his unpredictable journey.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic strikes Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jiří Procházka Reflects on Comeback Win and Eyes Another UFC Title Shot

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: UFC referee Herb Dean speaks to (L-R) Alex Pereira of Brazil and Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic prior to the start ofthe UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

When media asked the former champion if he knew a finish was needed to achieve victory during round three, he had this to say:

“I knew that because my coaches told me, like, ‘Man, you have to win this round. You have to knock him out.’ And then I started to realize how to do that.”

When asked about his next fight, Jiří told reporters, “I just want to fight for a title, I don’t care who.”

Jiří also elaborated on what it felt like to receive such strong support from American fans. He replied, “I’m really happy that I’m connected with the people here (USA). That I can inspire people with what I’m doing and how I’m living, because this is my way.” His words reflected not just a desire to win, but a sense of responsibility to those who find meaning in his journey.

Despite setbacks and brutal losses, Jiří continues to fight with the spirit and unpredictability that made him a fan favorite in the first place. His refusal to break, even when behind on the scorecards, is what sets him apart. A title shot may not be next, but few doubt that Jiří Procházka will remain in the conversation as long as he keeps showing up with heart and violence.