Jimi Manuwa Isn’t Worried About UFC Cutting Him Despite Losing Streak

Fighters seem to be on edge in regards to who can and can’t be released from the UFC.

However, one fighter not worried about such a thing is light heavyweight competitor Jimi Manuwa. Speaking to ESPN recently, the Englishman admitted that, despite being on a three-fight losing streak, Manuwa has no fear of being released.

His fighting style speaks for itself, and he’s always willing to go out on his shield:

“[The UFC] usually cut people after two or three losses. But my fighting speaks for itself. And it is what it is. They know that if I lose, I go out on my shield. That’s just my natural killer instinct.

“You hit me, I hit you back harder. … I’ve gotta take a step back from it. It’s easy to say when you’re on the outside and when you’re the coach or for people to say, ‘Oh, you should have done this, you should have done that.’ But when you’re in there in front of thousands of people and you get hit and you want to win the fight, it’s totally different.”

Manuwa returns at this weekend’s (Sat. June 1, 2019) UFC Stockholm event. He’ll be taking on Aleksandar Rakic on the main card. In his last three outings, Manuwa has been defeated by the likes of Volkan Oezdemir, Jan Blachowicz, and Thiago Santos. Two of those defeats came by way of knockout.

“The Poster Boy” is undoubtably one of the most game fighters on the UFC roster, however, with a potential loss to Rakic this weekend, it’s hard not to consider the possibility the promotion decides to cut him loose.