Elias Theodorou Highlights UFC’s Recent Roster Cuts

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight veteran Elias Theodorou has been released by the UFC. The cuts by the promotion continue as it all started earlier this week with heavyweight stud Justin Willis.

According to Raphael Mariano from Globo, the UFC has parted ways with the former “The Ultimate Fighter: Nations” winner. This is an interesting move by the Las Vegas-based promotion as he was the No. 15-ranked fighter in the middleweight division.

It’s also interesting due to the fact that Theodorou fought in a co-headliner role in his last outing. Theodorou suffered a unanimous decision loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Ottawa (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) on May 4, 2019) from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on ESPN+.

It was an important fight for the rising contender, as a win over Brunson in his home country of Canada would allow him to jump up the rankings at 185 pounds. However, that wasn’t meant to be.

The loss snapped Theodorou’s three-fight winning streak. During his time with the promotion, he amassed a solid 8-3 record inside the Octagon.

The UFC also released some other fighters as well, including flyweight star Wilson Reis, who was coming off of a TKO loss to Alexandre Pantoja. The Brazilian lost four of his last five fights inside the Octagon. Also, heavyweight fighter Marcelo Golm, who went 1-3 in the promotion, was handed his walking papers as well.