Jesus Aguilar Outslugs Luis Gurule in Back-And-Forth Brawl – Noche UFC Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jesus Aguilar got back into the win column with a solid showing against Luis Gurule at Noche UFC on Saturday.

Aguilar came out firing on all cylinders and appeared to have Gurule’s lead leg busted up in the opening round after connecting with a series of well-timed calf kicks. His kicks continued to be the story in the second stanza, but that didn’t stop Gurule from pushing forward.

Gurule found himself in danger early in the third after eating a stiff jab from Aguilar, followed by a right hand that knocked him to the mat. Gurule immediately shot in for a desperation takedown, nearly finding himself in a guillotine choke. However, Gurule patiently waited for Aguilar to make the first move, allowing him to secure a takedown and drop some bombs from the top.

Unable to keep Aguilar on the canvas for long, they returned to their feet and reset with roughly half a round remaining. Both fighters swung big as the time ticked down, but neither was able to connect with a fight-ending blow, sending us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Jesus Aguilar def. Luis Gurule via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule at Noche UFC:

