Flyweight prospect Jesus Aguilar didn’t make fans inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas wait very long for the first highlight-reel knockout of the night at UFC 290.

Stepping into the Octagon for the second time in his mixed martial arts career against Shannon Ross, Aguilar delivered a perfectly-timed overhand right that connected clean on his opponent, immediately sending him crashing to the canvas. Aguilar moved in for the finish but quickly recognized that his opponent was no longer a threat and held back from delivering further punishment. The referee’s call came at the 17-second mark of the opening round, making it the second-fastest flyweight finish in UFC history. Renowned MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter suggested that Aguilar’s quick finish “may be the best flyweight KO of all-time.”

With the victory, Aguilar moved to 1-1 inside the Octagon, 9-2 overall while Ross fell to 0-2 under the UFC banner, 19-8 overall.

Official Result: Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via KO (overhand right) at 0:17 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights from Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross at UFC 290 Below:

This may be the best flyweight KO of all-time



pic.twitter.com/jX3wnhdFih — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 8, 2023

THAT REALLY JUST HAPPENED



KOs don't get cleaner than what Jesus Aguilar just did! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/K3cswO5F2v — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2023